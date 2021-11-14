-
On the first day of the New York state legislative session, advocates and some legislators called for limits on solitary confinement in state prisons.They…
ConnectionsWe hear from two men who spent years in solitary confinement. Jerome Wright and Curtis Griffin are now activists pushing for reform in the criminal…
ConnectionsPrison reform advocates have been calling for an end to solitary confinement. They cite mental health experts who argue that solitary confinement is a…
Advocates of ending solitary confinement in New York's prisons ended the 2019 legislative session disappointed that changes made to the practice did not…