-
October brings colder weather in the Northeast, and restaurants that have survived by offering outdoor dining during the 2020 summer of COVID-19 are…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday formally gave schools the green light to reopen, saying the coronavirus infection rate was low enough in New York for students…
-
Even with record-high temperatures this week, residents won't get relief through the city of Rochester’s Cool Sweep program.The program, which allows for…
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1NauLa6Mb4 India Hedman’s daughter, Kaia, is sleeping. It’s Wednesday afternoon, and the 14-month-old is down for a…
-
Monroe County will dispatch law enforcement officers to gatherings that violate New York’s social distancing guidelines, County Executive Adam Bello said…
-
All RTS rides will be free starting Friday until further notice. CEO Bill Carpenter said that'll limit the amount of times the fare box is touched during…
-
Calls to Willow’s domestic violence hotline spiked on Friday and again on Monday. Over 40 calls came in Monday. That’s more than double the usual…
-
ConnectionsWith experts recommending social distancing as an effective way to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many people, including the elderly and…