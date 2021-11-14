-
A Rochester man has been sentenced for human trafficking, and a related case is pending.Ray Davis was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison for sex…
The U.S. Attorney’s Office held a training session on Wednesday to help inform people who work with victims of human trafficking. Experts on labor and sex…
This week’s news that the Rochester Human Trafficking Intervention Court is expanding services across Monroe County to aid victims of sex trafficking…
ConnectionsSex trafficking is considered a public health crisis in our community. We take a look at how various organizations are trying to intervene to help…
ConnectionsHuman trafficking is a form of modern slavery, and it exists in Western New York. Earlier this month, WROC-TV's Adam Chodak told the story of two women…
Seven were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a human sex trafficking ring based in Rochester.US Attorney William Hochul says the seven…