Rochester man sentenced for human trafficking, child exploitation

A Rochester man has been sentenced for human trafficking, and a related case is pending.

Ray Davis was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking as well as production and distribution of child pornography.

A jury earlier found the 30-year-old guilty of exploiting and coercing homeless teens in 2015.

Kevin Kelly with Homeland Security Investigations worked on the case along with the FBI and the Child Exploitation Task Force.

Kelly said at a human trafficking conference earlier this year that his focus is on helping victims.

"You’ve essentially destroyed someone’s life," Kelly said, "and it’s our job to work with the nongovernmental organizations and a humanitarian effort to bring that person back to not only stabilize the victim but make them a survivor."

Marcus Brown is accused of working with Davis to take sexually explicit photos of victims and post them on the site Backpage, according to the Department of Justice. Backpage was later seized by federal law enfocement in 2018. Brown's case is still pending.