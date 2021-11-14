-
The Strong museum is announcing a tourism campaign that will include other museums and cultural institutions in the Rochester area.It’s called Play…
The Seneca Park Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Program will be visiting the Rochester Riverside Convention Center vaccine site on Saturday from 10am-1pm. The…
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and the Seneca Park Zoo announced that Timila, Seneca Park Zoo’s 4-year-old snow leopard, gave birth to one male cub on…
For the first time in more than three months, visitors were walking along the trails at Seneca Park Zoo on Friday morning.The zoo opened only for members.…
The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, which has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will open to zoo members on June 26 and the…
ConnectionsWe sit down with Patricia Wright, a woman sometimes described as the Jane Goodall of lemurs. Wright’s work in Madagascar has led to a massive change in…
Seneca Park Zoo announced the arrival of a snowy owl on Friday. The six-year-old male owl, Tundra, will join the zoo’s female owl, Winter, in a newly…
Rochester-area residents have donated thousands of dollars to a fund dedicated to the care of wildlife injured in Australia's bushfires.Seneca Park Zoo is…
ConnectionsThe Seneca Park Zoo Society's 2019 Environmental Innovation Awards had at least one common theme: food sustainability. Human beings waste a tremendous…
First, it was the snow leopard. Abandoned by his mother after being born outside her maternity den, he died at just 8 days old.Then, a red panda suddenly…