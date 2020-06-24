Seneca Park Zoo to open on June 26

The Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, which has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, will open to zoo members on June 26 and the public on June 28.

That’s according to Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who said the reopening is being done in accordance with guidelines provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

To limit overcrowding, timed-entry tickets will be required for admission, and members will need to make timed reservations. Visitors will follow a one-way route through the zoo to help maintain physical distancing, and some buildings will remain closed. The zoo is following cleaning and sanitation measures recommended by the CDC.

Visitors over the age of two will be required to wear face coverings, as will staff and volunteers. Officials say that animals like lions, snow leopards, otters, red pandas and even giraffes have proven to be susceptible to COVID-19, so face coverings are an important part of keeping the animals, and their keepers, safe.

Zoo members are invited to make reservations for Member Preview Days on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27. These days are designed to ensure all the new systems and policies are running smoothly before the general opening.

The online ticketing system will be live at 1 p.m on Wednesday.