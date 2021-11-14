-
The death earlier this year of Daniel Prude after he was pinned to the ground by police on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester has brought an outcry from many…
-
The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative has released its first results of a survey looking at what the area's most vulnerable populations are…
-
Representatives from the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative say the project’s adult mentoring programs are showing signs of success. The Democrat…
-
The Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, (RMAPI) is out with its policy agenda for this year, calling for actions that organization hopes can help…
-
“We asked questions that no one else was asking,” Common Ground Health CEO Wade Norwood said of a report his organization released Monday.“Folks were…
-
It’s been four years since Need to Know reported on a first of its kind initiative that launched in Rochester with much political fanfare. The…
-
Since its inception, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative has been plagued by misconceptions of what it does and what it's responsible for in the…
-
When the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative was announced, it promised to involve members of the community in the process toward reducing…
-
In January 2015, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a new initiative that vowed to reduce poverty by 50 percent in 15 years, but four…