-
Rochester researchers will study how a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine could play a role in protecting recipients from COVID-19 and its variants in the…
-
ConnectionsScientists across the globe are racing to develop an effective coronavirus vaccine, and local researchers are at the forefront of that effort. Rochester…
-
Irfan Rahman’s laboratory sits at the end of a long hallway on the third floor of the University of Rochester’s School of Medicine and Dentistry.Inside,…
-
ConnectionsWhere have all the geniuses gone? Many of the brightest R&D minds at Kodak took buyouts and retired. But for those who were too young to stop working, has…
-
More than half a million people in the United States have an immune system disorder,according to the National Institutes of Health – but many of them are…
-
Brian Wansink, the Cornell professor who authored six articles retracted by the Journal of the American Medical Association Wednesday, has been removed…
-
ConnectionsTexas recently brought 100 top-level researchers to the state to search for cancer treatments. How did Texas poach talent from other places? A new state…
-
ROCHESTER (AP) The University of Rochester is getting $766,000 in federal research grants.Rep. Louise Slaughter says the school is getting $450,000 for…
-
When it comes to government-funded research, Congresswoman Louise Slaughter worried the funding goes mostly to men. When she tried to follow the money,…
-
ConnectionsState medical schools use a variety of funding sources for research, but officials are not getting as much money as they’d like in the state budget.…