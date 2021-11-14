-
The Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s elusive 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons have once again disappeared -- and reappeared -- in the course of one press…
-
This is, John Parkhurst says, “the longest intermission of our lives.”As we churn toward what epidemiologists predict will be the darkest period yet of…
-
The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is adding walk-through metal detectors during performances at the Auditorium Theatre on Main Street.That process…
-
The 2019-2020 M&T Bank Broadway Season lineup at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre has been announced.Organizers say that the upcoming season will offer seven…
-
Philanthropist and entrepreneur Tom Golisano announced Wednesday that he is withdrawing his support of $25 million for the Performing Arts Center in…
-
There are some big changes to the proposed Performing Arts Center in Downtown Rochester that were announced Tuesday morning.As reports had indicated late…
-
ConnectionsThe debate over Parcel 5 in Rochester has heated up, with arts groups calling on City Council to more fully vet the proposal for a Broadway theater. Our…
-
ConnectionsRochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced last week that the city's prime Parcel 5 will become a performing arts center, owned and operated by the Rochester…
-
ConnectionsDoes Rochester need a new downtown performing arts center? It's a question that has been explored by local arts organizations and city government for 22…
-
The upcoming season for the Rochester Broadway Theatre League opens on October 7, with the Return of "The Book of Mormon". We sit down with RBTL presenter…