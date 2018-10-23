Performing Arts Center changes will tie it to ROC the Riverway

There are some big changes to the proposed Performing Arts Center in Downtown Rochester that were announced Tuesday morning.

As reports had indicated late Monday, Mayor Lovely Warren says the idea now is to move the project from Parcel 5 to the site now occupied by the Riverside Hotel on Main Street.

It is a proposed $250 million project, that would see a new hotel at that location, along with two theaters, retail, restaurant and residential development.

And the complex is now being tied to the ROC the Riverway initiative, which includes a number of projects being proposed downtown and along the Genesee River.

Credit Veronica Volk / WXXI News

The project would include Christa Development and the Rochester Broadway Theater League, with the Rochester Riverside Convention Center also being part of he mix.

Together, those partners would work to raise funding and engage the community in the process.

Earlier this year, the city had an arts consulting firm evaluate the impact of a new performing arts center on other local arts organizations.

According to city hall, based on case studies of other cities where new performing arts centers were built, that study concluded that a new performing arts facility in Rochester would benefit other existing arts organizations.

Local philanthropist and Paychex founder Tom Golisano previously pledged to support the performing arts center project with $25 million. The statement from Mayor Warren about the new proposal calls the project, "The Golisano Entertainment Complex at Riverside Place."