-
After a year without festivals because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Rochester is accepting applications to bring them back. The Lilac Festival…
-
Rochester’s Puerto Rican Festival, which has been around for more than 50 years, has decided to postpone the event that was originally scheduled for…
-
The Puerto Rican Festival is expanding free admission and kid-friendly activities this year and may receive twice as much funding from the city of…
-
Visit Rochester and Mayor Lovely Warren are starting an initiative called Welcome Home Roc. The goal is to leverage events like the city's many festivals…
-
The 50th annual Puerto Rican festival opened Friday afternoon at Frontier Field with food, music, and good vibes. It was sunny, and the mix of music,…
-
ConnectionsWe discuss the results of a survey that collected community feedback about celebrations following the annual Puerto Rican Festival. In October, the…
-
ConnectionsA committee of Greater Rochester residents is trying to create a new plan to make sure the hours after the Puerto Rican Festival are peaceful and…
-
ConnectionsRochester is gearing up for the Puerto Rican Parade and Puerto Rican Festival. We discuss those events, along with issues pertaining to the Puerto Rican…
-
ConnectionsThe Puerto Rican Festival is coming up, and we preview the events.We also talk to the Rochester Police Department about its collaboration with festival…
-
Sunday night's violence on Rochester’s Northeast Side represents neither the Puerto Rican Festival, nor the Puerto Rican population of the city, says…