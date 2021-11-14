-
Rochestarians from the country Myanmar are protesting for a second week. About ten people gathered outside of the Federal Building in downtown Rochester…
-
The Rochester Police Accountability Board announced Tuesday that it is launching its first formal investigation, targeting the Rochester Police…
-
For the second time this week, naked, or near-naked protesters have gathered in a public space in Rochester to show support for issues raised by Free The…
-
About 10 people with the City-Wide Tenant Union of Rochester gathered outside the Hall of Justice on Monday morning as housing courts reopened to some…
-
Public defenders around Rochester and community members marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement from the Public Defenders’ office to…