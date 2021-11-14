-
ConnectionsThe death of Daniel Prude in police custody has led to conversations about police training. What are officers trained to do in specific situations? Should…
-
ConnectionsWe sit down with Frank Liberti and Cheryl Hayward from the Center for Dispute Settlement, focusing on police accountability in Rochester. The CDS…
-
ConnectionsA new report takes a look at how police accountability works or doesn't work in Rochester. The report is called "The Case for an Independent Police…
-
Rochester Police say they’re investigating an incident that resulted in a 15-second viral video of 5 officers taking down a man in the middle of Main…
-
In this hour, we discuss police, tactics, and what constitutes an appropriate response to violent situations. In the wake of Ferguson, many Americans are…
-
The latest class of recruits to the Rochester Police Department is the most diverse in history. Monday, Interim Rochester Police Chief Michael Ciminelli…
-
On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:▪ Penfield Superintendent Steve Grimm gives his take on how the District beat out many others in the area on…
-
Coming up this week on Need to Know Rochester:▪ A look at how Penfield Central School District scores beat out other area districts in recent state tests▪…