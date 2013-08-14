© 2021 WXXI News
This Week on Need to Know Rochester - 8.15.13

WXXI News
Published August 14, 2013 at 11:16 AM EDT

Coming up this week on Need to Know Rochester:

▪ A look at how Penfield Central School District scores beat out other area districts in recent state tests

▪ Local training improves police response to the mentally ill

▪ Gateways Music Festival celebrates 20th anniversary this week

▪ A conversation with Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman, Eric Wood

