Need to Know Rochester - August 15, 2013
On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:
▪ Penfield Superintendent Steve Grimm gives his take on how the District beat out many others in the area on recent state test results
▪ A look at local training to help police officers respond to 9-1-1 calls involving mentally unstable residents
▪ Black history meets classical music in the Gateways Music Festival celebrating its 20th anniversary this week
▪ Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman, Eric Wood, discusses his new leadership role on the team