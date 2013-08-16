Need to Know Rochester - August 15, 2013

On this edition of Need to Know Rochester:

▪ Penfield Superintendent Steve Grimm gives his take on how the District beat out many others in the area on recent state test results

▪ A look at local training to help police officers respond to 9-1-1 calls involving mentally unstable residents

▪ Black history meets classical music in the Gateways Music Festival celebrating its 20th anniversary this week

▪ Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman, Eric Wood, discusses his new leadership role on the team

