-
Black Friday, a day of spending, stampedes — and this year, potential disease — may have less shiny appeal in 2020. The forthcoming Thanksgiving weekend…
-
Playgrounds in Monroe County and the City of Rochester will reopen Friday after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would allow local officials to decide if they’re…
-
ConnectionsShould parks across the nation be shut down to help stop the spread of COVID-19? In a piece for the Atlantic Monthly, UNC professor Zeynep Tufekci makes a…
-
ConnectionsWe talk to urban planner Tupper Thomas. She's been called a "park saver," and is known for her work restoring Prospect Park in Brooklyn.Thomas is coming…
-
ConnectionsOn Wednesday, a team from Buffalo's Olmsted Parks Conservancy is visiting Rochester to share its success stories. You might not have known that Olmsted…
-
ALBANY (AP) New Year's Day hikes are planned at 38 state parks and historic sites across New York on Friday.Programs include a snowshoe waterfall hike,…
-
In the first half of the program, we talk with Thomas Herrera-Mishler, president & CEO of the Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy. He will lecture Tuesday…