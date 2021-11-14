-
A report released Tuesday offers data about the Rochester region’s health.The Community Health Indicator Report found that in the 13 counties around the…
ConnectionsCan we talk about our collective weight for a second? Donald Trump engaged in a now-famous case of "fat shaming" when he publicly mocked Alicia Machado,…
Theresa Bowick was inspired to push her neighbors to exercise more after a bizarre series of interactions in her northeast Rochester neighborhood. “One…
ConnectionsIt's one thing for American kids to be overweight; it's another for parents to confront that fact. It can be very difficult for parents to admit their…
In this hour, we welcome NPR contributor Sarah Varney. Her new book is called XL Love, and in it, she writes about the challenges faced by obese people.…
A Rochester physician nationally known for fighting obesity continued his mission in Washington today. Dr. Stephen Cook spoke in front of the Senate…
The Walt Disney Company says it will ban advertisements for unhealthy snacks and foods on all of its TV channels, radio stations and websites. This…
Some anti-poverty groups are criticizing both Houses of Congress for seeking to cut funding for food stamp programs in this year's Farm Bill. Every 5…