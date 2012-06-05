Local Health Leader Reacts to Disney's Ban on Unhealthy Food Commercials

The Walt Disney Company says it will ban advertisements for unhealthy snacks and foods on all of its TV channels, radio stations and websites. This includes fast food commercials and ads for sugary cereals.

Disney says its new guidelines won't go into effect until 2015 because of existing advertising agreements.

Dr. Steve Cook is Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He also serves as an executive committee member for the section of obesity with the National American Academy of Pediatrics. He spoke with WXXI's LeShea Agnew about Disney's recent decision.