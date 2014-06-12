Rochester Physician Talks About Obesity in D.C.

A Rochester physician nationally known for fighting obesity continued his mission in Washington today. Dr. Stephen Cook spoke in front of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, urging the reauthorization of child nutrition programs, which includes school lunch programs.

In his testimony, Cook mentioned that obesity rates have tripled since the 1960’s and now one-third of U.S. kids and teens are overweight or obese. He urged the committee to reauthorize child nutrition programs, as they played an important part in the fight against childhood obesity.

“The programs in child nutrition reauthorization play a critical role in improving the health of our nation’s children, their future, and our nation’s future,” Cook stated during his 5-minute testimony. “It’s one of the many strategies, that while alone won’t be enough, must be implemented to turn the tide on obesity and many other chronic obesity related conditions among America’s youth.”

School lunch programs are part of the child nutrition programs. Cook mentioned that nearly 90 percent of Rochester City School District students qualify for free or reduced-cost lunches (The district's website states 79.3 percent qualify). He also mentioned that in some instances that lunch may be the only healthy meal the child receives all day.

Cook also spoke on how parents can introduce healthy habits to kids at an early age, habits that include active play, healthy eating, limiting electronic screen time, and eliminating sugary drinks.

“You could drink this package full of water or it could be a sugary beverage, and the amount of fullness you’ll feel will be the same, and will probably be minimal,” Cook said. “Yet you could have 600 calories or you could have zero. And the amount of time a child needs to be active to burn 600 calories would probably drive parent nuts.”

Cook was part of a four-person panel convened to discuss the impact of obesity on the nation’s health, economy and security. You can read Cook’s testimony below:

Dr. Stephen Cook Testimony