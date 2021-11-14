-
The new president at Monroe Community College officially started her job this week, and Deanna R. Burt-Nanna has not only been facing the challenges that…
-
ConnectionsHow are local colleges and universities handling the 2021 spring semester during the pandemic? Nazareth College has shifted the start of its spring…
-
Monroe Community College will be getting a new president. Officials with SUNY announced on Tuesday that DeAnna Burt-Nanna has been appointed the college’s…
-
A conference at Monroe Community College on Friday has the goal of trying to strengthen mental health support for a diverse student population.College…
-
Monroe Community College has announced its plans to resume on-campus operations for the fall semester. MCC will start resuming those activities in early…
-
Monroe Community College Interim President Kate Douglas said she doesn’t like the term “reopening,” because she said the college never really closed.…
-
Local colleges and universities are cautiously optimistic about a fall campus reopening, although what that may look like is still up in the air.Campuses…
-
Monroe Community College says that in response to developments involving the COVID-19 outbreak, it is canceling classes Monday-Saturday, March 16-21.The…
-
Another local community college is trying to make it easier for former students to return and earn their degrees and certificates.Finger Lakes Community…
-
It could be more than a year before a new president is in place at Monroe Community College, and the search for Anne Kress' successor may put the already…