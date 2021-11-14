-
Hundreds of spectators gathered along Long Pond Road in the town of Greece Monday to enjoy a Memorial Day parade.The annual parade, which honors military…
A Memorial Day ceremony held at the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Seneca County on Monday took on special significance because of action by a…
Memorial Day activities to honor local members of the armed forces who lost their lives serving their country will look a little different again this year…
Local officials took part in a ceremony on Monday for a War on Terror Memorial to be built in Rochester.In his remarks before the groundbreaking, Monroe…
Monroe County officials and representatives of the veterans community will break ground Monday on the War on Terror Memorial at Highland Park.Because of…
The Hochstein School is named for musician David Hochstein, whose legacy continues to live on more than a century after his death.
ConnectionsWe honor veterans this Memorial Day and welcome guests from Honor Flight Rochester. The non-profit organization flies veterans from the Greater Rochester…
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and the American Legion Post in Greece presented a Memorial Day Ceremony at Braddock Bay Monday.Victoria Ferris from Greece…