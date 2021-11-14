-
The Trump administration has decided to cut federal support for local programs that have been testing a new model of funding medical care.The programs,…
Members of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Medicaid redesign team were in Rochester on Tuesday for a public forum on plans to cut costs in one of the state’s most…
ConnectionsThe New York State Medicaid Redesign Team II is holding a public forum Tuesday afternoon to take questions and comments about possible changes to the…
A lack of information on how Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to cut billions out of state-funded health care programs led to some tense moments at a…
A policy seminar titled Medicaid Migraine, held Wednesday by the fiscal watchdog group the Empire Center as part of the Gov. Hugh L. Carey Policy Forum,…
ConnectionsOne million Puerto Ricans live in New York State, and more are moving to the U.S. mainland every day. The island's population has fallen 4.7 percent since…
ALBANY (AP) New York's health exchange reports connecting 2.1 million residents to health coverage following its second open enrollment period, including…
Connections host Evan Dawson said it was the most powerful moment of the week.A woman who identified herself as "Janet" broke down during a call to…
The New York State Legislature held a budget review Wednesday in Albany. The top item on the agenda, state covered healthcare for the poor and…