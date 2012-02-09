Medicaid Remains a Top Concern

The New York State Legislature held a budget review Wednesday in Albany. The top item on the agenda, state covered healthcare for the poor and disabled.

Dr. Nirav Shah is the New York State Health Commissioner. He spent hours answering questions about one of the state's most expensive programs.

Of Governor Cuomo's $132.5 billion dollar spending plan for 2012-2013, Medicaid takes up $54 billion dollars of it. And local tax payers contribute about 8 billion from their own pockets.

So the governor has proposed that the state takeover costs that go beyond that 8 billion dollar mark. And Commissioner Shah told legislators this plan will save counties around the state $1.2 billion dollars over the next 5 years.

"The executive budget calls for a phased in 100% take over of growth in local Medicaid costs. Under the proposal, the existing 3% cap will be reduced to 2% in 2013, then will drop to 1% in 2014 and then will be eliminated entirely in 2015," says Dr. Shah.

Commissioner Shah praises the Governor's budget proposal and encouraged legislators to do pass the bill.

The Senate and Assembly have adjourned until Monday.