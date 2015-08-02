© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

NYS Health Exchange Enrollment Doubles

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published August 2, 2015 at 11:10 AM EDT
ALBANY (AP) New York's health exchange reports connecting 2.1 million residents to health coverage following its second open enrollment period, including 89 percent who said they were uninsured when they applied.

Exchange Executive Director Donna Frescatore says the second year's enrollment built on the first year's base.

Totals include 415,352 enrollees through commercial plans, 159,716 in the state's Child Health Plus program and 1,568,345 in government-funded Medicaid.

Meanwhile, insurance regulators have approved 2016 rates for the private insurance plans available through the exchange.

In Monroe County, the state reports 55,641 people are participating in New York Healthcare Exchange Programs. 38,041 Medicaid, 4,863 CHP (Child Health Plus) and 12,737 all QHPs (Qualified Health Plans).

Regulators say they approved an average increase of 7.1 percent for the individual market, compared with the 10.4 percent average increase insurers requested.

They are also adding a new "Essential Plan'' for households with incomes at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

Medicaid Health Insurance
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
