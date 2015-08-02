NYS Health Exchange Enrollment Doubles

ALBANY (AP) New York's health exchange reports connecting 2.1 million residents to health coverage following its second open enrollment period, including 89 percent who said they were uninsured when they applied.

Exchange Executive Director Donna Frescatore says the second year's enrollment built on the first year's base.

Totals include 415,352 enrollees through commercial plans, 159,716 in the state's Child Health Plus program and 1,568,345 in government-funded Medicaid.

Meanwhile, insurance regulators have approved 2016 rates for the private insurance plans available through the exchange.

In Monroe County, the state reports 55,641 people are participating in New York Healthcare Exchange Programs. 38,041 Medicaid, 4,863 CHP (Child Health Plus) and 12,737 all QHPs (Qualified Health Plans).

Regulators say they approved an average increase of 7.1 percent for the individual market, compared with the 10.4 percent average increase insurers requested.

They are also adding a new "Essential Plan'' for households with incomes at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level.