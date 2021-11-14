-
After a year's hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rochester Lilac Festival will be back this May, but it will be a quite different experience.…
-
The Lilac Festival will resume this year, although in a “reimagined” format to comply with state requirements meant to limit the spread of COVID-19,…
-
The Lilac Festival is the latest casualty of closures because of the coronavirus pandemic.Festival organizers announced Friday afternoon in a Facebook…
-
The veteran blues jammers Blues Traveler, the British jazz-funk fusion of the New Mastersounds and the soulful Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears headline…
-
Organizers of Rochester’s Lilac Festival say that they have made the difficult decision to close the festival on Monday due to the rains over the last…
-
Organizers of the Rochester Lilac Festival have announced a dozen headliners and special guests who will be performing free shows at that festival in…
-
-
