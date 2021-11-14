-
ConnectionsFinding housing can be a challenge for many older Americans, but older adults who identify as LGBTQ say it can be particularly daunting due to issues…
ConnectionsThe United Methodist Church announced last Friday that it plans to split the denomination over “fundamental differences” in beliefs about same-sex…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new protections for transgender New Yorkers on Sunday, saying the state health department will add gender identity to a…
ConnectionsGreg Louganis, Olympic gold medalist and LGBTQ activist, joins us in studio. He discusses a range of issues, including the inclusion (or exclusion) of gay…
ConnectionsResearch shows that LGBTQ youth make up a disproportionally high percentage of the homeless population across the nation, putting them at risk for…
ConnectionsCalifornia will become the first state in the country to offer a nonbinary option on driver’s licenses and birth certificates. This comes as a growing…
ConnectionsMembers of the LGBTQ community are blasting actor Kevin Spacey, saying he conflated homosexuality with pedophilia. Late last month, actor Anthony Rapp…
ConnectionsThe Rochester Gay Men's Chorus is celebrating 35 years of performances and community activism. The group promotes social change and LGBTQ pride through…
ConnectionsThe Trump administration has argued that laws covering bias at work do not include or cover LGBTQ issues. This is, to say the least, perceived as a…
ConnectionsThe ImageOut Film Festival is back. It showcases films and other creative works that promote LGBT arts and cultural experiences.We preview this year’s…