-
Local home sales have increased and so have sale prices.Sales of existing homes have been impacted in the Rochester area and across the country in recent…
-
The local housing market saw slower sales last year, with the impact of the pandemic. But the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors says the main…
-
The latest numbers on the local housing market show increased activity in the Rochester area.The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly had an impact on local…
-
The housing market took a hit in the latest figures out from the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors this week.Sales of existing homes in June 2020…
-
Local real estate agents are expecting that pent-up demand will create a highly competitive housing market now that the Finger Lakes region is in phase…