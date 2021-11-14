-
"I’m named after my mother’s sister who was murdered in Auschwitz,” Rachel Rosen says.“I was never given a burden but in being told stories about her, you…
-
In honor of the 75th International Holocaust Day of Remembrance, Nazareth College, in concert with the Louis J. Wolk Jewish Community Center, hosted a…
-
Monday was the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, where more than one million people, most of them Jews,…
-
Former Holocaust refugees and their families were among the speakers at an event honoring the 75th anniversary of nearly 1,000 refugees arriving from…
-
Eva Mozes was 10 years old in May 1944 when she and her twin sister, Miriam, and their family were taken from their hometown in Romania to the Nazi…
-
ConnectionsNext week marks 80 years since Kristallnacht -- the Night of Broken Glass -- which is commonly considered the forerunner to the Holocaust. What have we…
-
ConnectionsThe Rochester Jewish Film Festival kicks off next week, and one film tells the story of a local Holocaust survivor. Jack Feldman grew up in Poland and was…
-
ConnectionsWe hear the story of a local Holocaust survivor. Helen Levinson was born in Poland and was sent to a concentration camp during the war. She escaped with…
-
When we discuss the Holocaust and Nazi Germany’s tactics to create a so-called master race, we frequently talk about the atrocities committed in…
-
It’s been said that history has a way of repeating itself. The global refugee crisis of more than 65 million displaced people draws a correlation to one…