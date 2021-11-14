-
New York state education officials have announced a series of regional meetings to get feedback on what should go into a high school diploma.The…
New state figures show the four year graduation rate in Rochester schools was up slightly last year, but not enough to please one district leader."We're…
ConnectionsWe talk often about how college graduates fare, but Thursday we get a chance to talk to a sociologist who has looked more closely at this question than…
It's graduation season, but for Rochester city school students, that means more disappointment than success. Rochester retains a graduation rate below…
Conversations are taking place in Rochester that focus on increasing the graduation rate to 90% by 2020. Some of the leaders in this effort say it may be…