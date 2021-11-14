-
Beth Adams and Democrat & Chronicle Business Reporter Matt Daneman talk about how Buckingham Properties is moving forward after the death of Larry Glazer,…
You can't look at a part of downtown Rochester without seeing how it was affected by Larry and Jane Glazer. They were an important piece to the economic…
Beth Adams and Democrat & Chronicle Business Reporter Matt Daneman reflect on the legacy left behind by Larry and Jane Glazer, the economic reach they had…
(WXXI News, CNN, AP) The search resumes Saturday morning at daybreak for wreckage of the small plane that was believed to be carrying Larry and Jane…
Jane and Larry Glazer were entrepreneurs. Larry Glazer was well-known as a developer. Jane Glazer was about to be inducted into the Rochester Business…
Here are statements of condolence regarding the death of Larry and Jane Glazer:Governor Andrew Cuomo:“I join the residents of Rochester during this…
STATEMENT FROM MAYOR LOVELY A. WARREN AND CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT LORETTA SCOTT"The City of Rochester has lost two heroes. Just as we are struggling to…