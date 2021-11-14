-
The Hochstein School is named for musician David Hochstein, whose legacy continues to live on more than a century after his death.
It was a little more than seven years ago that a handful of diesel fume-belching bulldozers, excavators and front-end loaders began gnawing away at a…
The Strasenburgh Planetarium at the Rochester Museum & Science Center is using the facility’s new digital projection system to show off a new program…
A woman who wrote what a lot of people consider to be a definitive biography of George Eastman has died at age 84. Elizabeth Brayer was well known in the…
ConnectionsIt's Christmas...in October! It may seem early to be listening to Christmas music, but perhaps it would be something George Eastman would do. The…
Struggling photo pioneer Eastman Kodak could be out of bankruptcy as early as the first half of 2013.CEO Antonio Perez calls the new financing plan a…
This week on Need to Know Rochester, we'll head to Albany to talk with WXXI Capitol Bureau Correspondent Karen DeWitt about New York's redistricting…