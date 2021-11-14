Fringe Festival 2019

-
Watching the dark and dystopian world of "The Handmaid's Tale" on television inspired Shayna Swanson to create its opposite: a world where women come…
-
Rochester's first murder, 182 years ago, is still somewhat of a mystery today."All these people who lived in that neighborhood heard the shot -- including…
-
Watching a guy regurgitate a string of razor blades doesn’t necessarily ruin a beautiful September evening in Rochester.The KeyBank Rochester Fringe…
-
Among the hundreds of shows in the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival lineup this week is one called, "Suffragettes Unite!"The performer is jazz singer Ann…
-
As the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival continues this week, eight of Rochester's leading actresses will take the stage to portray 22 different women…
-
Giant inflatable sea creatures made their way into downtown Rochester on Saturday night as part of this year’s KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival.A…
-
Sufian Zhemukhov immigrated to the United States from Russia in 2010 to pursue his work. He's an associate research professor at George Washington…