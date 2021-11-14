-
Fairport Canal Days is back this weekend. The annual event, like many others, was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.That event, which…
-
A century ago on Tuesday, a young Black man named James Noey was shot and killed by a white police officer amid a massive brawl on Main Street in…
-
Anyone setting eyes for the first time on the historical marker denoting the Abner Wight Home in Fairport could have been forgiven for doing a…
-
The village of Fairport is celebrating the completion of the first phase of its Bicentennial Canal Gateway Project."We are the jewel of the canal," said…
-
The Fairport Central School District said it will be “infeasible” to return to regular in-person classes this fall, and the district is now weighing…
-
Tiffany Porter was two years old when her family moved to Fairport in 1985. From the beginning, her family experienced racism.“When we first moved into…
-
Fairport is charged up about electric vehicles.The 14450 ZIP code, which covers the village as well as the town of Perinton, boasts 263 registered…