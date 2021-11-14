-
While President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Mount Rushmore as part of an Independence Day celebration later this week, plans are underway for…
-
Three prominent U.S. feminists in the 1800s -- Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Matilda Joslyn Gage, and Lucretia Mott -- learned what women's equality could look…
-
About 2,000 people braved bitterly cold temperatures and snow for a rally and march in Seneca Falls on Saturday.The event was part of three days of…
-
Among the hundreds of shows in the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival lineup this week is one called, "Suffragettes Unite!"The performer is jazz singer Ann…
-
The newest in the fleet of tugboats on the Erie Canal was christened Friday in honor of women’s suffrage leader Elizabeth Cady Stanton.In the 19th…
-
SENECA FALLS (AP) The Women's Rights National Historical Park is throwing a party to celebrate the bicentennial of the birthday of Elizabeth Cady…