Dr. Michael Mendoza

A year after Monroe County’s first case of COVID-19, Rochester and county officials joined health care leaders Thursday to pay tribute to both the lives…
There will be two pop-up vaccination clinics for COVID-19 in the Rochester-Finger Lakes area on Saturday. One of them will be at the Riverside Convention…
Coronavirus vaccinations are still underway for people in the 1a and 1b groups, but supply is still a problem as there are not enough vaccines right now…
Coronavirus cases at the Monroe County Jail have nearly doubled in a matter of days, and quadrupled since last week. As of Friday morning, 33 inmates and…
Monroe County set a new daily high for the number of positive coronavirus cases on Thursday: 654. The county also reported 19 more deaths. The county said…
Rochester-area hospital systems are preparing for increased staff and resource needs as the number of COVID-19 cases in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes…
COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Monroe County and local officials are calling for greater vigilance as the holiday season approaches to keep…