dave seeley

-
There aren't any balloons or television cameras and no convention floor buzz when they log on to a virtual breakfast meeting or breakout session from…
-
Irondequoit officials say that a camper who attended summer camp at Camp Eastman has tested positive for COVID-19.A letter from the town’s recreation…
-
The process of Monroe County distributing more than one million masks to local residents began on Saturday, with towns and villages helping pass them out…
-
The town of Irondequoit held its first emergency food distribution Friday at Bishop Kearney High School in response to economic shocks caused by the…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed that all local government workforces be reduced by 50 percent at any one time in an effort to slow the spread of novel…