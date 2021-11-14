-
As the coronavirus pandemic seized the world over the past 14 months, sleep became elusive for many.According to a meta-analysis by the Journal of…
-
ConnectionsDr. Lucy McBride recently argued in the Atlantic that parents should not mask their kids outside, calling it a greater harm to their mental health than…
-
ConnectionsAre you making major life changes as a result of the pandemic? In a piece for the Atlantic Monthly, columnist Arthur Brooks writes that the pandemic…
-
ConnectionsNew York state has enacted a new law that is designed to protect workers against airborne diseases in the workplace. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's about…
-
ConnectionsWhat do you wear to the reopening of society? It’s a question explored by writer Amanda Mull in a new piece for the Atlantic Monthly entitled “Burn All…
-
New York State announced new capacity guidelines for event venues last week. According to the state, "Congregate commercial and social events...such as…
-
How can Rochester achieve an inclusive recovery following the pandemic? ACT Rochester will explore that question at an upcoming event.We preview that…
-
ConnectionsLocal festival organizers say state and federal guidance regarding events has been confusing or lacking, which has made it difficult for them to made…
-
ConnectionsWe discuss mental health in the workplace — both now and in the post-pandemic world. How should companies identify, understand, and respond to mental…
-
ConnectionsRestaurants can't find enough people to fill shifts: servers, front of house, back of house. Owners say that former employees are reluctant to give up…