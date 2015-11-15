Syracuse's New "Plaza 44"

SYRACUSE (AP) Syracuse University unveiled statues on Saturday of former football greats Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little.

The statues are located at the school's new Plaza 44, named for the trio who wore the number 44 and helped make it famous.



A statue of former coach Ben Schwartzwalder also was unveiled next to the Ensley Athletic Center, the school's new indoor training facility for football and lacrosse.



The event also served as the official dedication of the new center, which is named in honor of Cliff Ensley, the founder of Leisure Merchandising Corp. in New Jersey. He and his wife, Sue, provided a multimillion-dollar gift.



Ensley was a walk-on student-athlete in the late 1960s who earned a football scholarship and also excelled in lacrosse and wrestling.



SU Photo Gallery

Video: Interviews with Floyd Little and Jim Brown