Syracuse's New "Plaza 44"

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published November 15, 2015 at 11:31 AM EST
Unveiling the statues at Syracuse University's "Plaza 44" on November 14, 2015
Syracuse University
/

SYRACUSE (AP) Syracuse University unveiled statues on Saturday of former football greats Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little.

The statues are located at the school's new Plaza 44, named for the trio who wore the number 44 and helped make it famous.
 
A statue of former coach Ben Schwartzwalder also was unveiled next to the Ensley Athletic Center, the school's new indoor training facility for football and lacrosse.
 
The event also served as the official dedication of the new center, which is named in honor of Cliff Ensley, the founder of Leisure Merchandising Corp. in New Jersey. He and his wife, Sue, provided a multimillion-dollar gift.
 
Ensley was a walk-on student-athlete in the late 1960s who earned a football scholarship and also excelled in lacrosse and wrestling.
 

