INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Buddy Boeheim carried his father, Jim, to the Hall of Fame coach's 20th Sweet 16 appearance, scoring 22 of his 25 points after halftime…
DENVER (AP) Floyd Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78.The Pro Football Hall of…
Syracuse police say Syracuse University men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man while driving on Interstate 690 late…
Not many brackets had the Syracuse Orange in the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. They're the tournament's first 10 seed to do it, and…
SYRACUSE (AP) A Syracuse judge has thrown out a libel lawsuit brought against ESPN by the wife of a former Syracuse University assistant basketball…
Syracuse has its next football coach.Dino Babers will leave the Mid-American Conference champion Bowling Green State University and become the 30th coach…
SYRACUSE (AP) Syracuse University unveiled statues on Saturday of former football greats Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little.The statues are located…