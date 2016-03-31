Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Unlikely Story Of The Syracuse Orange's Basketball Success
Not many brackets had the Syracuse Orange in the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. They're the tournament's first 10 seed to do it, and for the first time, the men and women are in the Final Four in the same season. But the men almost didn't have the opportunity, and not just because they were a controversial selection for the tournament. NCAA violations meant that the men would have to sit out one postseason. So how did they pull this off?
Our panel talks about the violations, the bounce back, the future of Jim Boeheim, and more. Our guests:
- Toby Motyka, weekend sports anchor for 13WHAM News
- Jeff DiVeronica, sportswriter for the Democrat & Chronicle
- Kim Brown, director of strategic communications and digital engagement for the Syracuse University Office of Alumni Engagement