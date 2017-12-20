Red Wings name Joel Skinner as the new manager

The Rochester Red Wings have named a new manager. Joel Skinner will manage the team next year. The 56 year old Skinner has managed 12 minor league seasons since 1995 and also served as interim manager of the Cleveland Indians in 2002.

Skinner takes over for Mike Quade, who managed the Red Wings for the last three seasons.

Skinner also had a 15-year professional career from 1983-91 playing with the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians.

Skinner’s father, Bob, managed the Philadelphia Phillies and the Sane Diego Padres. The two are the second father-son tandem to manage in the major leagues, joining Red Wing and Baseball Hall of Famer George Sisler and his son, Dick.

The Red Wings also announced on Wednesday that Hitting Coach Chad Allen, Pitching Coach Stu Cliburn and Strength & Conditioning coach Tyler Burks will be returning next year.