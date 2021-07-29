Wegmans will open second NYC store, this time in Manhattan

After opening its first store in New York City in 2019, Wegmans is planning to open another.

Wegmans plans to open a store in Manhattan in 2023 at the site of a former Kmart, at 770 Broadway in the Greenwich Village neighborhood. The roughly 82,000-square-foot store will be on the street and lower levels of the building. Wegmans bought out Kmart’s remaining lease for the space and signed a 30-year lease.

“We are so excited to bring Wegmans to Manhattan. This is something we’ve been dreaming about and working toward for a long time,” Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans, said in a statement released Thursday. “The community’s response to the opening of our Brooklyn store had an excitement and energy that you can only experience in New York City. You can feel that energy returning to the city, and we are thrilled to be a part of it.”

Wegmans moved into New York City in October 2019, when the company opened a store at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The company has 106 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina.