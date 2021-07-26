United Way branches locally to merge into one organization

Six local United Way organizations are merging into one agency to serve Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wayne and Wyoming Counties. Officials in the non-profit sector are calling it a momentous occasion.

Jaime Saunders, who currently leads the Rochester-based United Way, will be the head of the new organization called the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes.

"This merger builds on the strength of six United Ways and gives us an opportunity to share best practices and learnings throughout the region,” Saunders said, adding that wherever people live, their United Way will remain local, and offer increased opportunities to make a difference in communities.

Saunders said that the first formal actions of the new merged organization is to provide full pre-pandemic funding levels to its partner agencies. Saunders said a total of nearly $13 million will be invested in 190 programs region wide starting in August.

Saunders said that as a regional United Way, donors and volunteers will have expanded opportunities, and nonprofit agencies will have access to the full breadth of services and supports, along with experience and insights from United Way team members who live and serve throughout the region.

Officials with the United Way said taht all current staffers across the six counties will remain with the organization.