Strong winds and more snow in the forecast

A complex weather system will affect Western NY and the Finger Lakes over the next couple of days, with some areas seeing a lot of snow, others not so much. But strong winds will cause issues for many people, particularly drivers dealing with visibility issues in areas where it is snowing.

For the immediate Rochester metro area, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for Monroe, Livingston and Ontario counties in effect from early Thursday morning until 4pm on Friday. News 8 meteorologist Josh Nichols says expect sharply colder temperatures by later in the day, dropping into the 20s by afternoon, with wind gusts of 40 to 50mph. 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected across much of the area by evening.

There will be heavier snow in some parts of the region, particularly Wyoming County where there is a Blizzard Warning until 4pm on Friday and the possibility of 1 to 2 feet of snow in parts of that county.

There is also a Winter Storm Warning for Orleans and Genesee Counties through 1pm on Thursday with another 3 to 6 inches of snow in those counties.

Look for more lake snow Thursday night, primarily southwest of Rochester into Wyoming County, with a low of 19 degrees, and Friday’s forecast calls for blustery weather with some lake snow possible before midday in Rochester, but mainly later at night north of the city along the Route 104 corridor. Several inches of snow are possible in the most persistent bands of lake snow. Friday’s high will be around 28.

Saturday’s forecast calls for some light snow, with a high of 23, and Sunday will see cloudy skies and a high of 30.

It will turn milder early next week.