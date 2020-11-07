State and local reaction to Biden-Harris victory

Reaction is coming in this weekend from a number of local political and community leaders to the victory for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

"This is a historic day. After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same. Congratulations to my good friend President-elect Joe Biden and to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Today we go forward in hope and progress."

NYS Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie:

It is with great happiness and pride that I offer my sincerest and most heartfelt congratulations to President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman and the first woman of color to ever be elected to that office. Together, they offered America a vision of compassion, respect for all people and respect for our democratic institutions. I know they will govern by those principles.

New York Attorney General Letitia James:

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory is a resounding affirmation that the promise of America is bright. Together, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have the intelligence, know-how, and aptitude to lead our nation through the triple pandemics of COVID-19, systemic inequities, and an economy that doesn’t work for most working Americans.

"President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have already changed history by electing the first woman Vice President in our nation's history. This is just the start of the change they will bring to this nation."

Congressman Joe Morelle (D, NY-25)

“The American people have made their voices heard. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the next president and vice president of the United States.

“This historic election, with record-high turnout, has made the priorities of everyday Americans clear: to protect and improve our healthcare system; to create strong, stable job opportunities that allow people to provide for their families; and to end the divisiveness that has consumed our nation.

“I am hopeful that this is the start of a new era of healing for our country. We must now come together to address the very real challenges we face and move our nation forward with grace, compassion, and unity. I look forward to working with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris as we seek to improve the lives of everyone who calls our nation home.”

Yversha Roman, Monroe County Legislature's Democratic minority leader: (who was a Biden delegate at the Democratic National Convention)

Roman quoted the sentiment expressed by Biden in previous interviews: "'You know we’re not gonna be a red state, we’re not gonna be a blue state, we’re going to be the United States of America,' and I think that’s the philosophy we need moving forward, less expressive of party affiliation, we have to all work together."