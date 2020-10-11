RPD officials to review use of force used in recent weapons arrest

Rochester Police have released body worn camera video and said its Professional Standards Section will conduct an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding an arrest that happened last Friday.

On Sunday night, police released more information about the arrest after questions were raised earlier in the day by the father of 21 year old Roy Siplin, who said that he had learned his son was punched multiple times by police when he was arrested last Friday.

Roy Siplin Sr. told reporters early on Sunday that he wanted to talk to his son and find out more about his condition but was not able to get information. Siplin said he had heard his son had a collapsed lung.

According to information released by RPD on Sunday night, Siplin was among three men arrested on criminal weapon possession charges after they investigated an incident Friday afternoon of shots fired on Pennsylvania Avenue near 4th street. Police say they tried to stop a car believed to be involved in the shooting, but the driver refused to pull over and eventually struck a utility pole. Officers say all three people in the car ran away but were later taken into custody.

Police say that officers saw that Siplin had a gun, and they say that they yelled at Siplin to stop, but he ran away and when they did catch up with him, police say he resisted arrest.

Officials say that police struck Siplin in the face twice to get control of him and they say another officer took a gun from Siplin’s waistband.

He could be heard on the video released by RPD saying that he couldn’t breathe. Officers say Siplin had a cut to his hand and because of that, along with his complaint of breathing problems, an ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment. They said Sunday night that Siplin was in the hospital for injuries believed to be related to the crash of the car he was in.

His father told reporters earlier on Sunday that he just wanted some answers, and said he wasn’t able to sleep since learning of the incident.

Here is the body worn camera video released by RPD: (NOTE: it does contain graphic language)