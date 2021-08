Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at age 80. The news was confirmed in a statement from his management company, which divulged no further details. Watts was famous for his potent beat and unflappable style, featured on all 26 Rolling Stones studio albums and numerous live albums. Earlier this month Watts pulled out of the upcoming Rolling Stones U.S. tour, after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure.



