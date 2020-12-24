Rochester neighborhood group gets creative in an effort to get people to buy local

The South East Area Coalition (SEAC) works on community and economic development issues in Southeast Rochester. Its executive director Mike Evans was speaking with business owners and residents when he got a bright idea.

“I was kinda looking at the problem and I was thinking why don’t we turn it on its head and I thought instead of targeting the food location, why don’t we target the customers,” said Evans.

He decided to use some of the group’s community engagement fund to pay people to buy from locally owned restaurants instead of chains.

“If you eat there, all you have to do is take a picture of the receipt and I will send you a $5 check as a thank you,” continued Evans. “Thank you for taking a moment to support a local eatery, because that sandwich you buy, the bagel, or food means they can stay in business, they can pay their employees, they can pay their bills.”

He said it's open to all of Rochester until the group runs out of money or pandemic restrictions on dining ends. Evans said the coalition can only pay for a little over 100 people at this point and he’s raising money to keep the effort going.

The group will only pay people once to visit a local restaurant in its service area which stretches from the University of Rochester to the Neighborhood of the Arts and everywhere in between.

To learn how to contribute to the effort or qualify for a $5 check click here.