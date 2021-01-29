Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott won't seek reelection

Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott has announced she will not be running for re-election this year.

Scott was first elected to Council in 2009, and is now in her third term. She was elected Council President in 2014.

Prior to her time on Council, Scott was Commissioner of Parks, Recreation, and Human Services, which made her the first Black woman to head a city department.

As her time on City Council comes to a close, Scott says she will continue to collaborate with the administration at City Hall and her colleagues on Council to put into place policies that change the culture of the Rochester Police Department. She says that she fought hard to create a Police Accountability Board because, “as a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of Black children, I have had hard conversations and seen a broken public safety system.”

Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement calling Scott a trailblazer and “a shining example of a public servant” who has worked “to lift up all people, particularly our Black and brown residents, and always believed that a more just world benefits us all.”