Monroe County Sheriff looking into possible criminal conduct by former Judge Matthew Rosenbaum

There is now an investigation into possible criminal conduct on the part of former New York State Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum.

He is the former judge from Monroe County who is facing a civil suit in federal court brought by his former secretary, who alleges that Rosenbaum demanded she engage in sexual acts in his chambers.

The lawsuit also alleges that in November 2006, Rosenbaum raped the woman in her home.

On Tuesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office revealed that in the spring of this year, it was notified of possible criminal conduct by Rosenbaum. The sheriff’s department issued a statement saying that it did start an investigation and is "currently working with the Monroe County District Attorney to complete this in depth process."

The sheriff’s department says that because this is an ongoing investigation, that limits their ability to comment further.

The state Office of Court Administration announced in December 2019 that Rosenbaum had been relieved of his duties pending an ongoing investigation into allegations regarding his conduct.

Rosenbaum subsequently signed an agreement in January 2020 with the state Commission on Judicial Conduct, to vacate his office, and that agreement contained a provision that he would never seek judicial office again.

This story includes reporting by WXXI's media partner, CITY Magazine.